Sankalp March held by Hindu outfits in Delhi

    New Delhi, July 09: Waving the Tricolour and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', scores of people participated in a 'Sankalp March' organised by various Hindu outfits in Delhi on Saturday against "attacks on the community".

    The march began from the Mandi House area and will culminate at Jantar Mantar.

    Members of various Hindu organisations shout slogans during a ‘Sankalp March’ from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were also present in the march, news agency PTI reported.

    Former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh said, "Multiple Hindu groups are on the streets today for this 'Sankalp March'. We are here to raise our voice against the attacks on Hindus. They cannot be targeted or attacked in that manner. We won't spare those who target us." Several roads in central Delhi have been closed temporarily due to the march.

    Delhi: Bodies of 3 youths retrieved from Yamuna</a></strong><a href=" title="Delhi: Bodies of 3 youths retrieved from Yamuna" />Delhi: Bodies of 3 youths retrieved from Yamuna

    The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest the commuters to avoid the Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

    Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
