Sanjay Raut's absence at Maha cabinet expansion event creates rises speculation

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Dec 30: The much-awaited cabinet expansion of Uddhav Thackeray-led government of Maharshtra took place on Monday. The opposition party BJP was absent in the event. But the absence of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the swearing-in ceremony of new cabinet ministers has arise several speculations.

According tp PTI report, the BJP cited the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's "failure" in keeping the promises made to farmers by its leaders as the reason to not attend the "extravagant" event at Vidhan Bhavan today, the reason for Raut's absence cannot be confirmed yet.

On Monday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

A BJP leader said that this government has not fulfilled the expectations of farmers in the state. We do not feel like attending such an extravagant ceremony.

Whereas, another BJP leader said that there was no need to attend the expansion of Cabinet since senior leaders of the party had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Thackeray as chief minister at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28.

However, Raut's absence in the cabinet expansion event has meanwhile, created several specualtions. Raut, who has been articulating the Sena's aggressive stand since the results of the assembly elections were declared on October 24, seems intriguing.