Sania Mirza's 'broken hearts' post fuels divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Nov 08: Is there trouble in tennis sensation Sania Mirza and her Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik's marital world? With rumours already doing rounds about a possible rift between the couple for some time now, Mirza's latest cryptic post on social media has given credence to the divorce speculations.

On her Instagram account, she wrote, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". This post comes at a time when Pakistan media had speculated that the couple had parted ways and were living separately.

Sania Mirza Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/BBKEztyCa6 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 6, 2022

There are also speculations that the 'estranged' couple are now just co-parenting son Izhaan, according to a report in NDTV. It has to be noted that they had celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai recently. While the Pakistan cricketer shared the pics on his social media account, Mirza did not post it.

The reason for the rumoured split is not known yet, but some reports in Pakistan claimed that Malik allegedly cheated on Mirza during one of his TV shows.

Sania hits back trolls that target her over Pak's defeat

It may be recalled that Sania Mirza had also posted a cryptic post where she posted a photo of her with her son and captioned, "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoiab Malik in April 2010. They were blessed with the baby boy in 2018.