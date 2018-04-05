'Salman Khan should be given relief', says Jaya Bachchan on blackbuck poaching case verdict

Reacting to the blackbuck poaching case verdict which convicted Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday said that he should have been given some relief.

Speaking to media, Jaya Bachchan said, ''I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work.''

Actor Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail and fined Rs 10, 000 after a Jodhpur court convicted him for the killing of two blackbucks in the two-decade-old poaching case.

Fellow actors and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted along with Dushyant Singh, a local from the area.

Salman was charged for killing the blackbucks, an endangered species of antelope protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, in February 2006, while shooting for the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam, who co-starred in the movie, and Singh, was also accused in the case.

