Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Karkare a 'personal opinion', she has apologised for it: Fadnavis

India

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, Apr 20: Amid massive outrage over Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's remark on Hemant Karkare, who was killed in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis has said that the slain ATS chief would be revered as a martyr forever.

Sadhvi Pragya, an accused in the Malegaon blast case and BJP's candidate from Bhopal for Lok Sabha elections, stirred a major controversy with her remarks on Karkare. Pragya said that she had cursed Karkare just a month before his death in the 26/11 Mumbai attack. She boasted that Hemant Karkare died because she had "cursed" him.

'Show respect': Rahul slams Sadhvi Pragya remark on Hemant Karkare

Hemant Karkare died fighting terrorists during the November 26, 2008 attack in Mumbai in which 166 people were killed.

"Late Mr Karkare was a very brave and upright police officer and will be revered as a martyr forever. Sadhvi Pragya's remark is personal opinion and we don't support it," Fadanvis said.

"She has also apologised and said that it (the statement) was made out of personal pain. However I feel that such statement should never be made," the chief minister said.

Later on Friday, Thakur said that she is "taking back her words", after a massive backlash. In a statement, she said, "I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologise for it, it was my personal pain."

'Take back my statement': Sadhvi Pragya apologises for Karkare remark

As the chief of Maharashtra's anti-terror squad, Hemant Karkare had investigated Sadhvi Pragya in connection with the blasts in Malegaon.

Pragya Thakur was arrested by Hemant Karkare with six other accused in connection with Malegaon blast case in which six people were killed and over 100 injured.