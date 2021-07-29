Saddened by ruckus in Parliament says Om Birla

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 29: With the proceedings in Parliament being disrupted, Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla said he was saddened by the manner in which the Opposition protested in the House.

    Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla

    "Yesterday's incident was very painful and against the norms of the House. Whatever happened yesterday was against the basic ethics of the House. If there are any complaints, then they should come to my chamber with the issues," Om Birla said.

    Congress members throw papers, torn placards at Chair in Lok SabhaCongress members throw papers, torn placards at Chair in Lok Sabha

    The leaders of the Congress showed placards with a protest message and later tore them and threw them in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. One unidentified member even blew a whistle in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition protested against the snooping row and three farm laws.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
