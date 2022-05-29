YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saddened by murder of Moosewala; nobody involved will be spared: Mann

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, May 29: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed shock after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, and said nobody involved will be spared. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

    Bhagwant Mann
    Bhagwant Mann

    "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.

    Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that some unidentified assailants opened fire at Moosewala and several bullets hit him.

    The singer was attacked when he was travelling along with his two friends in his jeep. Later, Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead to a civil hospital.

    He said that two others who sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.

    Comments

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab bhagwant mann

    Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 20:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion