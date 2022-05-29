Joginder Singh Bedi, the First Punjabi to Bag a Leadership Award at 2.0 Conference in Dubai

Saddened by murder of Moosewala; nobody involved will be spared: Mann

oi-PTI

Chandigarh, May 29: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday expressed shock after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, and said nobody involved will be spared. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that some unidentified assailants opened fire at Moosewala and several bullets hit him.

The singer was attacked when he was travelling along with his two friends in his jeep. Later, Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead to a civil hospital.

He said that two others who sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.

Story first published: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 20:35 [IST]