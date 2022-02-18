'Sack Eshwarappa for sedition': Congress legislators spend night in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Congress legislators staged a protest on Thursday by spending their night in the Assembly on Thursday, demanding the sacking of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and also that he be booked for sedition regarding his statement about the national flag.

This came even as protests by the party legislators rocked the proceedings in both houses for the second consecutive day.

Congress members stayed back in the assembly, even after it was adjourned for the day.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then.

He however had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

Terming the stand taken by Congress leaders as anti-people, Chief Minister Bommai said, earlier too overnight protests have taken place in the assembly, but they were on issues concerning people, farmers and interest of the state, but this is a protest by misinterpreting a statement.

"There is nothing wrong in Eshwarappa's statement, there is nothing in his statement that is against law. As they (Congress) don't have any other issues they are doing this. For the first time without any reason overnight protest is being held, this is not the sign of a responsible opposition. They feel they will get political mileage out of it, but they are wrong," he said.

At a time when the people and government are working towards sorting out issues and creating a conducive atmosphere for students in schools and colleges, and maintain peace, instead of working together and sending out a message of unity, the Congress is trying to play politics, he added.

The Chair in the assembly on Wednesday had rejected the Congress' adjournment motion demanding the dismissal of and sedition case against Eshwarappa.

The Speaker also has held meetings of floor leaders to end the stalemate, but they were unsuccessful.

MLAs Sleepover history

It was in 2019 last time when the legislators had stayed put in the assembly overnight. At the time, it was the BJP MLAs then who were protesting against the delay in then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy taking a trust vote on the floor of the House.

In 2010, Congress legislators had staged a similar protest against the then BJP government on the illegal mining issue.

It was in 1996, when the first such overnight protest is said to have taken place in the assembly. It was by BJP then against the J H Patel government over power tariff hike.

The Question Hour took place amid sloganeering from Congress members, who did not participate in it, despite repeated requests from the chair.

Slogans like - "We want justice", "We want resignation", "Down, down to corrupt government", "Eshwarappa - desha drohi", "This Government is RSS' puppet", "BJP government is anti national flag" - among others marred the proceedings.

After the Question Hour, the Speaker asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, but he did not speak and continued to protest from the well along with Congress legislators.

As the chaos continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Know all about K S Eshwarappa

As Congress members continued their protest from the well of the assembly, shouting slogans demanding Eshwarappa's resignation, when it met post lunch, Speaker Kageri adjourned the House for Friday.

In the Legislative Council too, proceedings were marred by Congress' protest with placards from the well, demanding action against Eshwarappa.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:14 [IST]