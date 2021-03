Sachin Waze stayed in 5-star hotel with fake Aadhaar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Investigation Agency conducted a search operation at a five star hotel in Mumbai where suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze had stayed recently.

The search was conducted at the Trident in South Mumbai, where Waze had reportedly stayed from February 16 to 20. He had reportedly booked a hotel room with a forged Aadhaar card. He had used his photo with a fictitious name on the card, NIA officials said.

The officials have taken the CCTV footage and documents from the hotel. A spokesperson of the hotel said that the case is being investigated by the NIA and ATS. The probe is ongoing and we are extending out full cooperation, the spokesperson also said.

Officials in the Mumbai Police said that Waze had reported for work during those dates. He was part of a team that raided various locations for violation of licence conditions.

Meanwhile the ATS arrested two persons on Sunday in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case.

According to ATS, the accused Naresh Dhare who is a cricket bookie had provided five fake sim cards to Sachin Waze and suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde.

Shinde was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the Lakhanbhaiya encounter case. After being released on parole in 2020, Shinde has been in touch with Sachin Waze and helped him in his work.

Maharashtra ATS said that the two accused, arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case, were presented in the court on Sunday and have been directed to stay in ATS custody till March 30, ANI also reported.

Maharashtra ATS is probing if more hands were linked with the case and who is the mastermind behind the crime.

Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

After the NIA, now the Maharashtra ATS is seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane, the ANI report also said.