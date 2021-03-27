Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

Fact Check: Did Pak PM's aide post Sachin Tendulkar's photo as that of Imran Khan?

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 27: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation.

Tendulkar took to twitter to confirm the news and posted, "I've tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

The cricket icon said that he took all necessary precautions to ensure he kept Covid-19 at bay but he developed mild symptoms.

"I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further wrote in his official statement.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

He recently led India Legends at the Road Safety World Series. India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the tournament.

Incidentally, on this day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar opened the innings for the first time in his career and the rest is history.

In his first match opening, in Auckland, he made the most of his first opportunity and scored 82 runs off 49 deliveries to start and it triggered a golden run.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.