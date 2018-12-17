Sachin Pilot is the youngest Deputy CM of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 16: At the age of 26, he became a Member of Parliament. Now at the age of 41, he will be the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Incidentally, Pilot will be the youngest deputy CM of Rajasthan.

It was in the year 2004 that Sachin Pilot was elected as MP from the Dausa constituency that was represented by his father, Rajesh Pilot. Following the death of Rajesh Pilot in a road accident in 2000, his wife Rama Pilot contested from Dausa and won the elections. In 2004, Sachin Pilot was nominated to contest from Dausa.

Rajasthan has in the past seen two deputy CMs. In 1994, Harishankar Babhda became the state's first deputy CM at the age of 66. In 2003, two leaders, Kamla Beniwal, 76 and Banwari Lal, 70 took oath as deputy CMs.

While the deputy CMs in the past have been introduced either in the middle or end of a term, Sachin Pilot will become the first deputy to take oath along with the CM, Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot who has won from the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency, moved to Ajmer in 2009, when the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. In Ajmer, he defeated the BJP's Kiran Maheshwari by 76,000 votes. He went on to become the minister for corporate affairs in the Manmohan Singh government. He was also the youngest minister in the Cabinet.