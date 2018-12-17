  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sachin Pilot is the youngest Deputy CM of Rajasthan

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 16: At the age of 26, he became a Member of Parliament. Now at the age of 41, he will be the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. Incidentally, Pilot will be the youngest deputy CM of Rajasthan.

    It was in the year 2004 that Sachin Pilot was elected as MP from the Dausa constituency that was represented by his father, Rajesh Pilot. Following the death of Rajesh Pilot in a road accident in 2000, his wife Rama Pilot contested from Dausa and won the elections. In 2004, Sachin Pilot was nominated to contest from Dausa.

    Sachin Pilot is the youngest Deputy CM of Rajasthan
    Sachin Pilot

    Rajasthan has in the past seen two deputy CMs. In 1994, Harishankar Babhda became the state's first deputy CM at the age of 66. In 2003, two leaders, Kamla Beniwal, 76 and Banwari Lal, 70 took oath as deputy CMs.

    Also Read | Who is Sachin Pilot ? the young and dynamic deputy CM of Rajasthan

    While the deputy CMs in the past have been introduced either in the middle or end of a term, Sachin Pilot will become the first deputy to take oath along with the CM, Ashok Gehlot.

    Sachin Pilot who has won from the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency, moved to Ajmer in 2009, when the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. In Ajmer, he defeated the BJP's Kiran Maheshwari by 76,000 votes. He went on to become the minister for corporate affairs in the Manmohan Singh government. He was also the youngest minister in the Cabinet.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan sachin pilot ashok gehlot congress Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue