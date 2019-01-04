Sabarimala: Attacked & in tears, this woman journalist did not shy away from duty

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4: The chaos over women's entry in Sabarimala and the violent protests that have followed in Kerala is in the headlines at the moment. One died while over hundreds of people have been injured in the protests and mayhem. However, amid all the ruckus, one photograph has been doing the rounds steadily and it is about Shajila Ali Fathima, a cameraperson who works for Kairali TV and allegedly targeted by the BJP workers in the state capital while she was carrying out her professional duty after two women in their 40s entered the temple for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed entry of women in the place which was banned for them.

Fathima was clearly seen in tears as she performs her duty, a gesture which won several hearts as her picture went viral online.

See the camerawoman attacked during protests in Kerala over Sabarimala .. and this is what journos have to go thru in the line of duty @Neethureghu pic.twitter.com/XYKLCWIo71 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the BJP called for a 'total shutdown' while Congress went for a 'black day' to protest against the entry of women at Sabarimala.