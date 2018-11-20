  • search

Sabarimala row: Sangh Parivar tried to create problems at Sannidhanam, says Pinarayi Vijayan

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20: Tensions are high in Kerala as entry of women devotees inside famed Lord Ayyappa's Sabarimala temple continue to remain at the centre of massive protests.

    Sabarimala row: Sangh Parivar tried to create problems at Sannidhanam, says Pinarayi Vijayan
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    Addressing a press conference, Pinarayi Vijayan said,''Sangh Parivar tried to create problems at Sannidhanam, stopped women from entering although they were beyond the age of 50.''

    Also Read | Amit Shah attacks Kerala CM over handling of Sabarimala issue

    Sabarimala has turned into a war zone after BJP-Sangh outfits raised resistance against Pinarayi government over allowing women of all age group entry to the temple ordered by Supreme Court.

    On Monday, at least 69 people were arrested by the police after Sunday's nigh crackdown for violating Section 144 in temple vicinity even as the BJP and Congress warned the LDF government against initiating actions against the genuine devotees. All the arrested persons were remanded 14 days of judicial custody by a local court and kept at the Maniar Police Camp in Pathanamthitta.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Know all about
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    Read more about:

    sabarimala temple sabarimala pinarayi vijayan sangh parivar bjp congress supreme court section 144 protesters

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue