  • search

Sabarimala row: Sangh leader Sasikala out of police custody

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala, who was taken into preventive custody after she refused to retreat from Marakkottam near Sabarimala is now out of police custody, though she has been issued a notice under 107 CrPC.

    Sasikala

    She has been issued a notice under 107 CrPC, which are basically proceedings for executing a bond. During this period the activist cannot get involved in any criminal cases or create publi disturbances.

    Also Read Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for statewide hartal, BJP supports bandh call

    Sasikala, who is believed to be over 50, had come for darshan to the hill top, but was stopped by police. She was taken into preventive custody at around 2 am for defying prohibitory orders.

    Tension gripped many areas as after fringe outfits started a campaign that Sasikala was arrested while carrying 'Irumudi Kettu', considered a sacrosanct offering taken by devotees to the Sabarimala shrine.

    Read more about:

    sasikala sabarimala kerala

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue