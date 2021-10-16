Sabarimala Ayyappa temple reopens today: Check time, guidelines and other details

Sabarimala issue pending in Supreme Court, nothing to be debated now: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16: Sabarimala temple, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, will open on October 16 at 5.00 pm for Thula masam poojas. However, devotees will be allowed to enter Sabarimala from October 17 to 21 and entry would be permitted only through virtual queue booking.

Neyyabhishekam, Udayasthamana Pooja, Kalabhabhishekam, Padipooja and Pushpabhishekam would be the rituals performed during this period.

"Lamps will be lit by present melshanti VK Jayaraj Potti in the presence of the Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru and subsequently, the Upadevata temple would be opened and a lamp would be lit there also," said a press release issued by the temple board.

A fire would also be lit in front of the 18th step of the path leading to the shrine, it said. It also said that there would be no poojas on the day the temple is opened.

The Board also said that melshantis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples would be selected via draw of lots on October 17 after the Ushapoojas get over.

The lots would be drawn by two boys above 10 years of age from the Pandalam Palace.

Both melshantis would continue as such for the next one year, the release said.

Sabarimala temple reopens: Check latest SOPs

Devotees will be allowed to enter Sabarimala from October 17 to 21 and entry would be permitted only through virtual queue booking.

Devotees arriving at the temple must have a two-dose COVID vaccine certificate or an RT-PCR negative report with them.

The temple would be closed on October 21 and then reopen on November 2 as part of the Chithira Attavishesham.

Thereafter, on November 3 the temple would be closed again and reopen on November 15 for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:02 [IST]