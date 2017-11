The Pinto family, founders of the Ryan Group of Institutions, were on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail in the Pradhyumn Thakur murder case by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Earlier in the day, a civil court granted bail to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, the first arrest in the case.

The CBI had, after taking over the investigation from Gurugram Police, apprehended another student of Ryan International School for the killing.

OneIndia News