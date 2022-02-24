YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia-Ukraine War: Which country is on which side?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a military operation on Ukraine drawing international condemnation.

    Russia-Ukraine War: Which country is on which side?

    "I have made the decision of a military operation," he said in a surprise statement on television shortly before 6 am.

    At least seven people have been killed and 15 others injured by the Russian invasion and shelling in Ukraine.

    World leaders have condemned it as an unjustified barbarian act and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. The turmoil from the beginning of a long-feared act of aggression rippled from Europe to Asia.

    Stock markets plunged, oil prices surged, and European aviation officials warned of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active conflict zone".

    The Russia invasion of Ukraine is being dubbed as the 'biggest war in Europe since 1945'. Let us have a look at which countries support each side?

    Who will support Russia?

    Cuba, a close ally of Russia, will support Putin's actions. Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Belarus once a part of Soviet Union will support Russia.

    Azerbaijan is also expected to ignore any calls for rising against Russia in case of a conflict.
    Iran has called for restraint from both Russia and Ukraine, while blaming the United States and NATO for the sharp escalation of tensions.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Who is supporting Ukraine?

    The United States and Britain have backed Ukraine strongly. The European countries of NATO - Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, also support Ukraine.
    Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada all are supporting Ukraine.

    Neutral stand on Ukraine-Russia crisis

    India has maintained its neutrality and being a non-aligned state despite having strong ties with Russia and the Ukraine.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X