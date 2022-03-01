Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi meets President Kovind

India at UN Special Session: All efforts on to undertake urgent evacuation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President, Ramnath Kovind today amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. During the meeting, the PM briefed the President about the various issues including the Ukraine crisis.

Following the Russian military offensive against Ukraine, India has brought back over 1,000 stranded citizens from that country since Saturday when the first evacuation flight from Bucharest with 219 people on board landed in Mumbai under Operation Ganga.

As many as 688 Indian nationals returned here on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings including in which it was decided four union ministers would visit countries bordering Ukraine to oversee the evacuation.

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen. V K Singh will travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students. These Ministers have gone as Special Envoys of India.

