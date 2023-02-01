Russia may end N-treaty with US in 2026

New Delhi, Feb 1: Considering the aggressive support from the US to Ukraine in its war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has hinted that his country may end the nuke control treaty sooner. Speaking to the media earlier this week, he said that it is quite possible that Russia may end the New START nuclear arms control treaty. The decision to end the treaty could be done as early as 2026.

Russia had earlier warned the NATO countries that have been arming Ukraine for the severe consequences. Now, Ryabkov's statement that the 'New START treaty' with the US may see death after 2026. Not long ago, the two countries had talked about the resumption of inspections. In November last year, they were willing to get an inspection of both sides' nuke facilities done under the treaty.

However, things did not materialize as they were intended to and both sides failed to decide on a common time frame for fresh talks. Under President Joe Biden, the US has been trying to sabotage the Russian plan for quick victory over Ukraine. Not just the arming of the Ukrainian army but the info war on the Russian government has not gone unnoticed for the Moscow establishment.

US inflicting 'strategic defeat' on Russia

Russia had planned for a swift victory over comparatively weak Ukraine. However, as soon as its defence forces entered Ukrainian territory, it realized that the latter was prepared pretty well. The reports have also come up that the US is preparing Ukraine all this while as it offered not just defence platforms but intelligence inputs as well.

Needless to say, this has not gone well with Russia and now it has said that the nuclear arms control may end because of all the recent activities of the US. Russia has accused the US that it is trying to inflict "strategic defeat" on Russia in its war with Ukraine. The indirect support to Ukraine from the US has been a major concern for Russia all this while.

Russia's top arms control diplomat Ryabkov has said that the US is ignoring the interest of Russia. He was quoted saying that thanks to all these recent developments, the New START treaty may fall and Russia is prepared for it. He concluded that military support to Ukraine can lead to the expiration of the post-Cold War bilateral arms control treaty.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023