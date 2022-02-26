First Air India evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Ukraine lands in Mumbai; 2 more flights on course

India 'only country' that never usurped an inch of another country's land: Rajnath Singh

Russia 'highly appreciates' India's position on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 26: Russia on Saturday "highly" appreciated India's "independent and balanced" position on a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022," it tweeted. "In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," it said.

Highly appreciate India’s independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022.



In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine https://t.co/oKtElMLLRf — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) February 26, 2022

India on Friday abstained from voting on the US-sponsored resolution that sought to deplore in the "strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine.

T S Tirumurti, Ambassador of India to the United Nations said that India is deeply disturbed by the recent developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said. No solution can be arrived at, at the cost of human lives, he further added.

We are deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students, he said. The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, Tirumurti also added.

All members need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward, he said while also adding that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at the moment.

It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up and we must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution, he concluded.

Russia while vetoing the resolution said, "you have made Ukraine a pawn in your geopolitical game, with no concern whatsoever about the interests of the Ukrainian people. It is nothing other than yet another brutal and inhuman move in this Ukrainian chessboard."

China said, "Russia's legitimate security aspirations should be given attention and addressed properly. Ukraine should become a bridge between east and west, not an outpost for confrontation among major powers."

Russia vetoed the resolution on Friday which deplored in the strongest terms the country's military action in Ukraine. The resolution demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

The motion co-written by the United States and Albania found favour from 11 of the 15 nations., India, China and the UAE attained. The resolution was a no-go right from the start because of Moscow's veto power as a permanent member of the country.