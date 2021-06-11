YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rules permitting liquor home delivery in Delhi come into force, but wait not over yet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The Delhi government notified the rules allowing home delivery of liquor for orders placed through mobile applications and websites, which will come into effect in the national capital from Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Although the amended excise rules will come into force from Friday, the home delivery of liquor will take some time as the government is yet to issue the terms and conditions to implement it.

    Under the previous excise rules, home delivery of liquor was allowed only for orders placed through fax and email.

    Due to the impracticality of the rules, there were no takers for the L-13 licence. Till date, the government has not issued any L-13 licence.

    After amending the rules, orders for home delivery of liquor can be taken through mobile apps and websites.

    According to an official notification issued on Thursday, the Delhi finance department has said most of the amendments, including that of Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, will come into effect from June 10.

    However, whether or not home delivery of liquor finally begins in Delhi still depends on the number of applications for L-13 licences and the government''s willingness to clear those.

    The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels and independent restaurants, where customers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

    More DELHI News  

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 1:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X