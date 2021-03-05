Rules explained, OTT platforms will not need to register: Javadekar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The government has clarified that OTT platforms will not need to register. Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the representatives from the OTT industry have been explained the provisions of the new rules governing them.

"The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audiences," Javadekar said on Twitter.

He explained that he had received representations from the cinema and TV industries that there were regulations for them, but none existed for the OTT industry. Hence it was decided that the government will come out with a progressive mechanism for the OTT players and develop a level playing field with the idea of self regulation, he also said.

Pornography, filthy abuses in OTT content: Submit guidelines SC tells Centre

The minister said that the rules merely requires them to disclose information and that there were no requirement of registration of any kind with the ministry.

He said that the government will create an inter-departmental committee to look into complaints which remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level. The minister clarified that in the self-regulatory body no member will be appointed by the government.