YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rules explained, OTT platforms will not need to register: Javadekar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The government has clarified that OTT platforms will not need to register. Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the representatives from the OTT industry have been explained the provisions of the new rules governing them.

    "The Ministry and industry will partner together to make the OTT experience better for all audiences," Javadekar said on Twitter.

    Rules explained, OTT platforms will not need to register: Javadekar
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

    He explained that he had received representations from the cinema and TV industries that there were regulations for them, but none existed for the OTT industry. Hence it was decided that the government will come out with a progressive mechanism for the OTT players and develop a level playing field with the idea of self regulation, he also said.

    Pornography, filthy abuses in OTT content: Submit guidelines SC tells Centre

    The minister said that the rules merely requires them to disclose information and that there were no requirement of registration of any kind with the ministry.

    He said that the government will create an inter-departmental committee to look into complaints which remain unresolved at the self-regulatory level. The minister clarified that in the self-regulatory body no member will be appointed by the government.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar information and broadcasting ministry

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X