RTC Strike: Bus strike continues, trainee staff fired

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Karnataka road transport corporation employees have announced that their strike will continue until the government hikes their salaries as per the 6th Pay Commission, and offers them the same benefits as government employees.

According to reports, the government has said that it has agreed to eight out of nine of the workers' demands, and was considering a salary hike of 8 per cent. On Thursday, BMTC fired 96 trainees for boycotting work.

Citizens, who were depending on BMTC fleet turned to private buses, autos and taxis to commute to work. Several passengers at Majestic and Mysuru Satellite bus stands accused private operators of fleecing them. Transport Department has instructed private players to collect fares as applicable to KSRTC and BMTC buses.

Government has invited retired employees aged below 62 years to work on contract basis, with an honorarium of Rs 800 for drivers and Rs 700 for conductors, provided they clear the fitness test. On Thursday, 446 buses belonging to the four transport corporations resumed operations.

On April 8 morning, till 10 am, the BMTC was running around 50 buses. More than 1,500 private buses and around 2,000 vans and maxi cabs are also operating.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board approved special trains to various destinations in Karnataka from April 8 to 14.