"RSS is still being misunderstood", says Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 17: Asserting that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been relentlessly working towards nation building, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that the "RSS is still being misunderstood".

Speaking on the first day of the three-day RSS event titled 'Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective', Bhagwat said no organisation can be compared with RSS.

"Sangh has a unique job and there is no parameter to compare. Our workers keep doing their work and people try to know what the organisation is when it gains popularity. We chose this time and platform to inform about the RSS," he said.

We do not force anyone to understand us. Work of sangh is unique, he said, adding, "It is impossible to understand RSS without understanding Hegdewar."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat heaped praise on Sangh workers for their relentless work towards social welfare. He also claimed that even after all these years, the RSS continues to be misunderstood.

"There should be a cordial atmosphere for discussion," he said.

Bhagwat recalled incidents from Sangh's founder Hegdewar's life and explained to the audience the latter's commitment towards India. He praised Congress' role in the freedom movement and said, "Congress played a big role in the freedom movement and gave India many great personalities."

He said RSS was formed to unite Hindu society, but that is not meant to oppose anyone.

"RSS is an open organisation, every swayamsevak has equal opportunity to give his opinion," he added.

A host of people from Bollywood were seen at the event, such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manisha Koirala, Anu Malik, Ravi Kisen, Bhagyashree, Annu Kapoor among others

Several eminent personalities from different wakes of life are part of the session being addressed by Bhagwat.

The highlight of the event will be on Wednesday when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will devote an hour-and-a-half taking questions from the special invitees.

Reports say that other issues like agriculture, rural healthcare and economy would be equally important parts of the discussions that have been split into three days.

[All eyes's on RSS lecture series today, Opposition parties to skip event]

The event representing "all shades of opinions" would discuss the kind of India the RSS envisages in the 21st century. The RSS has understandably sent invites to almost all the senior political leaders. Diplomats of around 60 counties are understood to be in the list of invitees. Reportedly, But Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not be attending the event.