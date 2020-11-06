Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
RSS chief on two day visit to Jaipur
India
Jaipur, Nov 06: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a two-day tour of the city from November 8, a statement said on Thursday.
"He (Bhagwat) will be taking part in two-day meeting of north-western region," RSS leader Ramesh said in a statement.
The event will be held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Ambabari area.
Bhagwat knows China took our land, but scared to face it: Rahul
In the north-western region meeting, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Chittor will participate.
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi will also be present.