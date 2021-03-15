RRR: Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita out on her birthday

YouTube
    Mumbai, Mar 15: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Monday unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt from his upcoming period action drama "RRR" on the occasion of the actor''s birthday.

    "RRR" is billed as a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem.

    In the first look as Sita, Bhatt paints a sombre mood as she is pictured lost in a thought.

    "Strong-willed and resolvent Sita''s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all," the 47-year-old director captioned the picture.

    Bhatt, who turned 28 on Monday, also shared the picture on Twitter with a heart emoji.

    "RRR" will be the actor''s second theatrical release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali''s drama "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

    The film, which marks Rajamouli''s return to the big screen after the mammoth success of his two-part "Baahubali" series, will open theatrically on October 13.

    "RRR" stars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles and also features actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal part.

