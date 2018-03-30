RRB Recruitment 2018: Over 25 million people apply for Indian Railway vacancies

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on March 29, 2018, announced that RRB will be recruiting for 1,10,000 people in place to previously announced 90,000 vacancies.

The last date to apply for the RRB Recruitment 2018 Group C and D, the largest ever with over 1 lakh jobs, is tomorrow, March 31.

The announcements were made after Union Minister Piyush Goyal made changes in the Railways to improving travel safety, avoiding derailment, electrification, and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology.

Earlier this month, the Railways had also announced a 20 per cent reservation for 'Course Completed Act Apprentices' for various positions in Railway Recruitment Control Board.

Details related to Group C and D posts

Groups D posts: 62,907 posts

Pay scale: Rs. 18000; Level - 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix + Allowances

Group C Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts: 26,502 posts

Pay scale: Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

