India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

RRB Group D Exam date, city details will not be released today, check new date

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Will the RRB Group D Exam details be released today? The details once released would be available on the official website.

    However now we have confirmation that the RRB Group D exam, city details will not be released today. The details would now come out on October 19 that is tomorrow.

    RRB Group D Exam date, city details will not be released today, check new date

    The exam had begun on September 17 and since then the boards have released group D exam details in three phases. The exams will continue till December 2018. More than 60,000 vacancies were announced by the railways in February for group D post recruitment.RRBs will update the candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. On the website, candidates can download it using their registration ID and date of birth.

    The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018. There will be no RRB Group D exam on October 27 and 28. So far the RRBs have released exam schedule till October 26. The next slot of Group D exam dates will be announced from October 29.

    Read more about:

    rrb group d examination

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue