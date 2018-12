RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018 declaring shortly, full list of regional websites

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 19: The RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

We have also provided you with the list of all the regional websites on which the results will be declared. Please check below for the full list of regional websites.

The results will be live on all the regional based official websites stating today December 19 2018 at midnight.

The candidates who will clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

A record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. "We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs.

Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent," the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018, full list of regional websites:

RRB Guwahati (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (http://www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)