RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018 date, how to download

By
    New Delhi, Sep 11: The RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination are expected to be released this week. The answer keys, it may be recalled were released on August 9.

    The combined competitive exam was conducted on August 5 for the recruitment of 980 posts. After the two stages of the written exam are cleared, candidates would appear for the interview. The RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018 once declared will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RPSC RAS RTS Result 2018:

    • Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7:22 [IST]
