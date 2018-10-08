RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 Result & RAS 2016 Revised Results date: Check here

New Delhi, Oct 8: The RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 Result & RAS 2016 Revised Results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

RPSC had organized the RPSC RAS/RTS Examination on Sunday, 5th August 2018, across the state of Rajasthan and had released its Answer Keys in the same week.

The RPSC RAS Main Examination 2018 schedule has also been released by the Commission in September, last month, as per which, the Main Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Examination 2018 will be held on 23rd and 24th December 2018, this year.

As per various reports, RPSC may announce the RPSC RAS Preliminary Exam 2018 Result this week along with the Revised Results of RAS 2016. The results once declared will be available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.