Row over Islamic verses during all-faith prayers, Kanpur school backs down

India

pti-PTI

Kanpur, Aug 01: A private school has stopped the recitation of religious prayers during the morning assembly after right-wing protests over the inclusion of some Islamic verses in the decade-old practice followed by the institution.

The Florets International School announced a holiday Monday after Vishwa Hindu Parishad and BJP workers held a demonstration, claiming that students were being compelled to recite the 'Kalma Tayyab'. According to a local VHP leader, the activists also “purified” the school premises. The school management said the Gayatri Mantra and the Gurbani are also recited during the morning assembly as part of its 'Sarva Dharma Samman' (all religions are equal) philosophy.

“From today, we have stopped reciting these prayers and started singing only the national anthem," school’s managing director Sumeet Makhija said. The controversy erupted after a parent tweeted that students at the two-decade old institution were being "compelledd" to recite the 'Kalma Tayyab'.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Seesamau) Nishank Sharma told PTI that the district magistrate and other senior officials were directed to look into the matter when the tweet went viral on social media. Sharma along with Additional City Magistrate-III Jiyalal Saroj reached the school and the issue was sorted out “amicably”, authorities said.

“We questioned the school managing director Sumeet Makhija who clarified that prayers from four religions were recited at the school during the morning assembly as part of the 'Sarva Dharma Samman' ideology," the ACP said. Makhija said the school had been encouraging the recital of the 'Gayatri Mantra', 'Gurubani' and 'Dua' at the morning assembly to teach students that all religions are equal.

The practice had been going on for over a decade, but suddenly some parents and people affiliated with right-wing groups objected to the practice, ACM Saroj said. The school diary contains verses of all major religions, including Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity and Islam, Makhija said. There was surely no intention of promoting any one religion, he said, adding that from now onwards only the national anthem will be sung at the assembly.

VHP district president Anurag Dubey said activists gathered at the school demanding stringent action against the management for “compelling” students to learn Islamic beliefs. The school premises have been “purified” with Ganga water, he said. Police were deployed outside the school to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.

City's Additional District Magistrate Atul Kumar told reporters that a written complaint had been filed and police asked to investigate the matter and take action as needed. Kanpur DM Vishak G said that the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and an additional city magistrate have been directed to look into the matter and submit a report on the facts as soon as possible. The officials have been asked to visit the school and meet teachers, parents and students, he added.