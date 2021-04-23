YouTube
    arvind kejriwal narendra modi coronavirus

    Row over Arvind Kejriwal’s televised appeal during meeting with PM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: A controversy has erupted after the Prime Minister's discussion with Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal went live for sometime on television channels. This took place when the PM was meeting with the CMs of 10 states, which have been reporting a heavy caseload of COVID-19 cases.

    Kejriwal said that a big tragedy could happen because of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals. Please sir we need your guidance, Kejriwal said. He also said that oxygen tankers were being stopped from entering the city.

    Sources tell OneIndia that this is for the first time that a private conversation of the PMs meeting with CMs is being televised. His entire speech was not meant for a solution but to play politics and evading responsibility.

    COVID-19 related funerals spike in Delhi, 1,947 since April 16COVID-19 related funerals spike in Delhi, 1,947 since April 16

    Further the source said that he had come entirely unprepared for the meeting. He spoke about airlifting oxygen, but was not aware that it is already being done. He also chose to spread lies on the prices of vaccines. He knows fully well that the Centre does not keep even one vaccine dose and shares it with the states. Further, Kejriwal was also accused of laughing and yawning during an earlier meeting.

    The meeting today was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, NITI Aayog health member VK Paul, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Harsh Vardhan chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot, BS Yediyurappa, Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani and Bhupesh Baghel.

    Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are among the states and Union Territories which are contributing to the daily caseload, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
