Having a bad day? This panda posing for a selfie is what you must watch

Row erupts over AAP Min's presence at event where '10,000 converted to Buddhism'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 07: A video showing around 10,000 people at Ambedkar Bhavan in New Delhi and taking part in an initiation to convert to Buddhism on October 5 is going viral on social media. In the viral video, AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted participating at an event, where people took an oath, boycotting several Hindu Gods. The video garnered around 3,000 views and 500 likes so far.

Organised by Gautam, Minister of Social Welfare in Delhi, Bharatiya Boddh Mahasabha, and Buddhist Society of India, the program was attended by many Buddhist monks along with Rajratna Ambedkar, great-grandnephew of Dr BR Ambedkar and President of Buddhist Society of India, according to The Mooknayak.

President Kovind says India’s democracy deeply influenced by Buddhism, refers to national emblem

Gautam shared photos of the event on micro-blogging site and wrote,"Let's call the mission Jai Bhim towards Buddha. Today, under the aegis of "Mission Jai Bhim", on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by returning home to Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Dhamma at Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan Rani Jhansi Road. Namo Buddha, Jai Bhim!"

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Responding to allegations, Rajendra Pal Gautam said,''BJP is anti-national. I've faith in Buddhism, why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us.''

देखिए, किस तरह केजरीवाल का मंत्री हिंदुओं के विरूद्ध ज़हर उगल रहा है। चुनावी हिन्दू केजरीवाल और AAP का हिंदू विरोधी चेहरा सबके सामने आ गया है। जनता जल्द हिंदू विरोधी AAP को उचित जवाब देगी। शर्म करो केजरीवाल। pic.twitter.com/vYhmXJtbaq — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 7, 2022

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said,''This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We're submitting a complaint against him.''

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 14:30 [IST]