Rough rides for Delhiites as auto, taxi strike enters second day

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The residents of Delhi have to struggle another day as the auto and taxi drivers' strike has entered into its second day. On Monday the autos and taxis stayed off the road and ride hailing apps shows no cars available.

News agency PTI said that there are over 90,000 autos and 80,000 taxis which arre part of the transport system in Delhi.

Many Delhiites complained that they had to wait for long hours as Ola and Uber cabs were available at high rates due to surge pricing. While most unions said that they will be on a one day strike, similar hardships are expected toady as well.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh general secretary Rajesh Soni told PTI, " we cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike."

The auto and taxi associations have asked the government to provide a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG prices and increase fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.

They refused to call their strike off despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a committee to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.

"Our strike has started and it will continue throughout the day. CNG has become costlier and we cannot keep running our business on losses. We should either be provided a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG or fares should be hiked," Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni told PTI.

While most unions said they will be on a one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will be an "indefinite" strike.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:41 [IST]