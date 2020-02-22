  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Road at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh opened by group of protesters, blocked again

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast, R P Meena said, "A little earlier today, Road No. 9 was reopened by a group of protestors, but later it was closed by another group. Again, a group of protestors have reopened a small stretch, however, still there's no clarity if all protestors have consent on this."

    The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two wheelers, police said.

    Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

    Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi since mid-December following a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators in the neighbouring Jamia Millia Islamia that left over 200 students and around 30 policemen injured.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X