RML junior doctor found dead in Delhi flat

A postgraduate student of anesthesiology at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday. Police found his body hanging inside his rented accommodation.

Sidharth Shankar Mahapatra, 26, a native of Odisha, had a history of depression and was under treatment, according to An RML hospital spokesperson.

Police denied revery of any suicide note, however, a handwritten note, reportedly found in his room by his friends, was circulated on WhatsApp groups.

As per Hindustan Times, which has the possession of the handwritten note reads: "Life is an illusion. It seems like space, all empty. The physical matter I feel like disappearing from this planet. I am unable to satisfy my hunger though I eat too much. I am unable to satisfy my thirst, though I drink too much. I could not feel the heat, the smell, the fragrance. The energy inside my body is drained."

"...this is something horrible. All I want is to live like a bird...I want to sleep in the lap of mother nature...," the note read.

The deceased's roommate, Abhishek Tirkey, said that Mahapatra was a jovial person and never mentioned any problems.

The hospital spokesperson said they have handed the note to the police.

Police said a forensic team inspected the room and also sent the body for post-mortem.

OneIndia News