RK Nagar bypoll LIVE: Voting begins in late Jayalalithaa's constituency

Voting for by-election to high-stakes RK Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu began at 8 am on Thursday after the Delhi high court declined to pass any order directing the Election Commission to put on hold the election.

Earlier on Wednesday, a video said to be of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was released by a leader of the TTV Dinakaran camp, a day before a by-election to the city's RK Nagar assembly constituency that fell vacant after the AIADMK leader's death last December.

Campaigning for the high-stakes ended on Tuesday and the outcome of the hustings is likely to be

seen as a report card of the 17-month old AIADMK government.

Counting of votes to take place on December 24.

Here are the LIVE updates:

8.22 am: Chennai City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan says: "We will ensure free and fair elections, today. Have deployed additional forces."

8.21 am: DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. "Whether it is Rs 6000 or Rs 60,000, we are going to win; voters of RK Nagar will teach a lesson to AIADMK this time."

08:20 am: BJP candidate Karu Nagarajan has arrived at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote in the RK Nagar bypoll. Voter lines are slowly getting longer outside polling booths in Jayalalithaa's erstwhile constituency.

08:10 am: Polling begins for RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai Tamil Nadu

08: 00 am: Voting for RK Nagar by-poll to begin at 8 AM

