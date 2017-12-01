R K Nagar bypoll: AIADMK's Madhusudanan, rebel Dinakaran file nominations

E Madhusudanan, the AIADMK's candidate for the R K Nagar bypolls filed his nomination papers on Friday. Candidate of the rebel Sasikala camp, TTV Dinakaran, also proceeded to file his nominations to contest from the constituency. Dinakaran visited the Jayalalithaa memorial before heading to the returning officer's office to file nominations.

In stark contrast, E Madhusudanan who will contest under the Two-leaves symbol and AIADMK party flag did not visit Jayalalithaa memorial before filing nominations. He, along with Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the memorial at Marina beach after filing nomination papers. A visit to the former Chief Minister's memorial has become symbolic of every political development around the AIADMK in the last few months.

TTV Dinakaran has requested for 'Hat' symbol to be alloted to him to fight the R K Nagar bypoll. The rebel candidate has also sought the Delhi High Court's directions to the Election Commission to allot the symbol which was initially given to him in April when the Election Commission had frozen the Two leaves symbol of the AIADMK owing to a split in the party.

E Madhusudanan was accompanied by minister Jayakumar and Balaganga, who was also in the race for the candidature. "Our fight is directly with the DMK and Dinakaran is immaterial. He is fighting against the Two leaves symbol, the symbol of Jayalalithaa and MGR. We are sure to win by a margin of more than 50,000 votes," Jayakumar told the media after Madhusudanan filed nomination papers.

TTV Dinakaran waited for the court to decide on the possibility of giving him the 'Hat' symbol before filing his nomination papers. The bypoll to R K Nagar seat which fell vacant after J Jayalalithaa's demise will be held on December 21. The bypoll scheduled earlier this year in April was cancelled by the Election Commission over charges of largescale bribing of voters and corrupt electoral practices. The results of the bypoll will be announced on December 24.

OneIndia News