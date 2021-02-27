YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RJD to contest Assam Assembly elections with like-minded parties

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with "like-minded" parties.

    Yadav, during his first visit to Guwahati, said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.

    RJD to contest Assam Assembly elections with like-minded parties

    "We are talking to like-minded parties," he told a press conference here.

    TN, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam elections 2021: Full polling, counting schedule

    Yadav said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.

    "There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we'll contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.

    The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

    More TEJASHWI YADAV News

    Read more about:

    tejashwi yadav rjd Assam Assembly elections 2021 politics

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X