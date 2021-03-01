RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, seat-sharing talks on cards

West Bengal opinion poll gives TMC the clear edge, BJP not far behind

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 01: Keen on allying with like-minded secular parties in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is expected met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Reportedly, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and the TMC chief will deliberate on a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming West Bengal election.

Yadav, who led the RJD in its fight against the NDA in the Bihar elections, went to state secretariat Nabanna to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister. Senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim also joined the meeting.

Earlier, an RJD delegation comprising of senior leaders held talks with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered to be the No 2 in the ruling party. It can be noted that there is a sizeable Bihar population residing in West Bengal's Asansol, Howrah and Kolkata areas.

If the ruling TMC and Yadav's RJD form a pre-poll alliance, it is expected to give a major boost to Banerjee as her party is facing a tough poll battle against the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also the Left-Congress alliance.

Also, the RJD has announced to contest the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 scheduled to be held in three phases beginning March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.

Tejashwi had said his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with "like-minded" parties. Yadav, during his first visit to Guwahati, said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.