Rising rapes in Madhya Pradesh: A 15-year-old is the latest victim

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two persons in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar area, said reports.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused duo, who are on the run.

The incident comes days after the Madhya Pradesh assembly unanimously approved a bill to award death sentence for convicts of rape and gang-rape cases involving girls below 12 years of age.

The MP government had recently been under criticism over recent incidents of rape in the state. A 19-year-old was recently allegedly raped when she was returning home from her UPSC coaching. After public outrage, a few police officers were suspended and transferred for the delay in filing the FIR.

Last month, the director of a centre for differently-abled children was arrested for allegedly raping two minors of the centre in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa city. The medical examination of the girls confirmed that the director had raped them after which he was arrested and sent to jail.

The state has topped sexual offences list in the country over the last decade.

OneIndia News