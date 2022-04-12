Rise in human rights abuses in India being monitored: Antony Blinken

New Delhi, Apr 12: The United State said that it was monitoring a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, 'we regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials,' Blinken said at a joint press conference in which External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar was present.

Both Dr. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who spoke after the briefing by Blinken did not comment on the human rights issue. The comments come a day after US Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the reluctance by the US government to criticise the Indian government on human rights.

What does Modi need to do to India's Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace, Omar who is part of Joe Biden's party said.

