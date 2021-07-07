RIP Dilip Kumar: Lesser known facts about the tragedy king of Bollywood

Why is Dilip Kumar the tragedy king of Bollywood?



Bollywood has been home to several talented actors over the years who have touched millions of hearts and ruled the silver screen for decades. Amid this is Dilip Kumar who has been touted as the evergreen tragedy king.

The First Khan



Referred as "The First Khan", he has been credited for bringing a distinct form of method acting technique to cinema.

Dilip Sahab, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has managed to fascinate everyone with his stupendous acting skills in his career of over five decades. As we pray for his speedy recovery, we have this video of the actor along with some lesser-known facts about him.

Debut in 1944 with the Bollywood movie

Dilip Kumar made his debut in 1944 with the Bollywood movie, Jwar Bhata. He rose to fame in 1947 with the successful movie, Jugnu. Dilip Kumar holds the record of winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actor maximum number of times, till date.

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor

Dilip Kumar did his schooling from Barnes School in Deolali, Nashik where Raj Kapoor was his childhood friend and the two grew up together in the same religiously mixed neighbourhood.