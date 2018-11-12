RIP Ananth Kumar: Dignitaries pay their last respect

Bengaluru, Nov 12: The Karnataka government has declared a three- day state mourning till November 14 as a mark of respect to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who died in the early hours of Monday. A government notification said, during state mourning there would be no official programmes. The national flag would fly at half mast atop all government buildings, it said.

Senior politicians across political parties paid their last respect to the departed soul. The mortal remains have been kept at the leader's residence in Bengaluru. Tomorrow, thebody will be shifted to National College Ground in Jayanagar.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes out after paying his last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Kumar, 59, passed away in Bengaluru early Monday morning after battling lung cancer for several months. (PTI Photo People pays their last respects People pays their last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Kumar, 59, passed away in Bengaluru early Monday morning after battling lung cancer for several months. (PTI Photo Sudha Murthy Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy consoles Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, after paying her last respects to him, in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Also Read | Senior, well-wisher recall Ananth Kumar's Hubli-Dharwad days Ananth Kumar's residence People pays their last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Kumar, 59, passed away in Bengaluru early Monday morning after battling lung cancer for several months. (PTI Photo BS Yeduyurappa Karnataka BJP President B S Yeduyurappa pays his last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. PTI photo Amit Shah pays his last BJP President Amit Shah pays his last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar at the party office in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. PTI photo