Right wing players intensify pressure on the govt for construction of Ram temple

New Delhi, Oct 18: Various right wing organisations in the country have intensified their campaign demanding construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. They have started putting pressure on the government to bring ordinance or get it done whichever way it is possible so what if they are being accused of racking up the matter in the election year. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are just six months away. However, the Supreme Court will start hearing of the case from October 29, 2018.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in his annual Vijaydashmi speech in Nagpur demanded bringing ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple when he said, "This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Despite such mechanism, the decision regarding ownership of land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for construction of grand temple through appropriate requisite law."

Bhagwat further said, "Temple construction is necessary from self-esteem point of view; it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness. The RSS has been associated with sentiments of crores of country men in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma."

Another player Shiv Sena too has jumped into it which is struggling for the political base in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over delay in construction of Ram temple by saying, "You go to countries which we might not have even seen in geography textbooks. But why haven't you gone to Ayodhya?" He asked Prime Minister Modi while addressing his annual Vijaydashmi rally in Mumbai. Now he plans to go to Ayodhya which will further intensify the matter. "I will go to Ayodhya on November 25 and ask this to PM Modi," he said.

Uttar Pradesh power minister and spokesperson of the state government too has said that there was nothing wrong in government bringing ordinance and the government is well within its right to bring such thing.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad already has already had a meeting on October 5, 2018 in Delhi to discuss the matter of Ram Janmabhoomi. They have chalked out a detail strategy in which they will mobilise people and seek support. In their attempt to do so, they are meeting MPs, MLAs and governors in every state. They will also seek time of the Prime Minister before November as after that they have plans to go in public that who all are responsible for this matter getting delayed.

Bajrang Dal, another outfit associated with the temple construction is working in the villages and they are reaching out to village chiefs of 5000 villages to spread awareness about the issue. Though the matter in the court is being taken care of by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and he too is talking about early construction. Sources said that this is being seen as a move to bring the Congress in trap which was playing soft Hindutva card and they will supposedly be exposed if any such law is brought in and they oppose.