Richa insults Galwan braves, apologises, gets Pakistan support and it isn’t surprising

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: Two days after Bollywood starlet Richa Chadha mocked the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese army, news portals from Pakistan have extended their support to her.

Pakistan's HUM News wrote a piece hailing Richa Chadha where it hailed her for showing the mirror to the Indian Army about its assertion of taking control of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The report also said that the extremist Hindus were so enraged by the candidness of Richa that the actress began receiving threats. The propaganda article also said that the Indian Army faced defeat at the hands of the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army in the disputed area of Ladakh.

In one 2020, Indian soldiers had a clash with the Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. In the clash that last for hour, China also lost several soldiers. China never disclosed the exact number of soldiers it lost in the clash.

In response to the Indian Army's statement that it would take over Pakistan occupies Kashmir if a decision was taken, Richa Chadha had said, 'Galwan says hi.' She then deleted the tweet and apologised for the same.

Ambushed with clubs wrapped in barbed wire, attacked with iron rods, 20 of India’s bravest held their ground, until they were swallowed by the freezing Galwan river, but not before they took down 45 intruders.



Don’t let your hatred for Modi transmogrify into hatred for India. pic.twitter.com/6XMKCwlVel — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) November 24, 2022

The issue had snowballed into a major controversy and many had questioned the need to make light of such a heavy issue involving the death of the braves of the Indian Army.