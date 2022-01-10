Rey mister, I am fit and fine: 'Coughing' DK Shivakumar refuses Covid test

Karnataka curfew: If you have not stocked up booze, then read this

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 10: Congress' state president D K Shivakumar has found himself in the middle of a controversy after he refused to Covid test during the padayatra over the Mekedatu project.

The BJP has alleged that DK Shivakumar was coughing during the agitation and showed Covid symptoms but interacted with party workers without a mask, violating covid norms imposed by the government.

When the District Health Officer came to collect his sample, Shivakumar refused to take Covid test and said that he is fit and fine.

"Rey mister, I am fit and fine. You can't compel me. I know the law of this land. Tell your ministers I am fine. I won't give my sample for testing. And there's no requirement for that," Shivakumar said, while refusing to give samples for a COVID-19 test.

The Karnataka Police, on Monday, registered an FIR against DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and 30 others for violating COVID-19 norms.

"An FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating Covid-19 protocols. Ramanagara district administration has taken action as per the law. We will not spare anybody who violates the law," said Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Congress' Mekedatu padayatra.

Led by D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, the padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) began at the Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers in Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, which will be spanning a distance of 139 kms.

The Mekedatu multipurpose (drinking and power) project, involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:22 [IST]