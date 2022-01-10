YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rey mister, I am fit and fine: 'Coughing' DK Shivakumar refuses Covid test

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jan 10: Congress' state president D K Shivakumar has found himself in the middle of a controversy after he refused to Covid test during the padayatra over the Mekedatu project.

    DK Shivakumar
    DK Shivakumar

    The BJP has alleged that DK Shivakumar was coughing during the agitation and showed Covid symptoms but interacted with party workers without a mask, violating covid norms imposed by the government.

    When the District Health Officer came to collect his sample, Shivakumar refused to take Covid test and said that he is fit and fine.

    "Rey mister, I am fit and fine. You can't compel me. I know the law of this land. Tell your ministers I am fine. I won't give my sample for testing. And there's no requirement for that," Shivakumar said, while refusing to give samples for a COVID-19 test.

    The Karnataka Police, on Monday, registered an FIR against DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and 30 others for violating COVID-19 norms.

    "An FIR has been registered against 30 people for violating Covid-19 protocols. Ramanagara district administration has taken action as per the law. We will not spare anybody who violates the law," said Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra on Congress' Mekedatu padayatra.

    Led by D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, the padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) began at the Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers in Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, which will be spanning a distance of 139 kms.

    The Mekedatu multipurpose (drinking and power) project, involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposed to.

    The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka dk shivakumar

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 14:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X