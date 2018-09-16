Rewari gangrape case: One person taken into custody by SIT

Chandigarh, Sep 16: One of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman is an Army man posted in Rajasthan and a police team has been sent to arrest him, Haryana DGP BS Sandhu said on Saturday.

Police also released the pictures of the suspects named Munish, Nishu and Pankaj - the Army personnel.

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car, and took her to a secluded place where she was raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later in the day.

Mother of Rewari gangrape victim said,''Some officials came yesterday to give me a compensation cheque. I am returning it today, as we want justice & not money. It has now been 5 days & none of the accused have been arrested till now.''