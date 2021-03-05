Revised CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 released

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been revised. More details are available on the official website.

For class 10, the science exam has been postponed to May 21. Earlier it was to be held on May 15. The mathematics exam scheduled for May 21 will now be held on June 2.

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The date sheet indicates the duration of each paper.

The answer books will be distributed to candidates between 10 am and 10.15 am. Once the students write the particulars in the answer book, the same will be checked and signed by the assistant superintendent. More details are available on cbse.gov.in.

Revised CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 10: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//CLASS-X-FOR%20HOSTING-UPDATED.pdf

Revised CBSE date sheet 2021 for Class 12: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//CLASS-XII-FOR%20HOSTING-UPDATED.pdf